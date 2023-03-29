Ruth Laura (Zastrow) Kohlhoff
Buy Now

September 30, 1928 - March 23, 2023 Sun City, AZ -

Ruth Kohlhoff passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona on Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2023. A Christian service and celebration of her life will be held at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, Sun City, Arizona on Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. Pastor Tom Daly will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Kohlhoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.