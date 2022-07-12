Clarksville, TN - Ruth Johanna Lischka, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Ruth was born October 24, 1939, in Watertown, WI, to the late John Nehls and Alice Richardt Nehls. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Lischka, Sr.; one son, Dennis Lischka; two brothers, Clifford Nehls and Richard Nehls; and daughter-in-law, Donna Poppa-Lischka.
She is survived by six sons, James (Karen) Lischka, Jr., Lonnie Lischka, Keith (Belva) Lischka, Neal (Cheryl) Lischka, Scott (Christine) Lischka, and Kerry (Tracey) Lischka; sister, Isabelle Lynch; ten grandchildren, Renee (Matt) Wraalstad, Kelly Lischka, Benjamin (Michelle) Lischka, Abbigail (Todd) Brown, Melissa (Dominic) Thieme, Thomas Lischka, Samantha Lischka, Tiffany Poppa, Regina Dobrient, and Jacob Dobrient; five great grandchildren, Deklynn Brown, Isabella Thieme, Calvin Washington, Wyatt Wraalstad, and Eliza Wraalstad; beloved neighbors, Karin and Ralph; and her precious dog, Candi Jo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 14, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made and live streaming of the service may be viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Lischka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.