Ruth A. (Tyler) Castillo

May 6, 1943 - October 24, 2022
Watertown, WI - Ruth A. Castillo, 79, of Watertown, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022.
A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ruth Ann Tyler was born May 6, 1943, in Wisconsin Rapids, daughter of Lloyd and Frances (nee Roach) Tyler. On March 18, 1961, Ruth married Genaro Castillo, Jr. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waukesha. Together, they raised six children. She worked at Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. Ruth found purpose in volunteering and serving others. Many will remember her for her time spent volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, Watertown Hospital's front desk, Beverly Terrace, and St. Bernard's Church and school playground. Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking. Saturday's were "taco night", where even the neighbor kids never left hungry. She was famous for her cherry torte. Ruth and Genaro were regulars at Main Street Cafe and Culver's.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Genaro Castillo, Jr.; children, Ramona (John Jr.) Mindiola, Karin (Steve) Davis, Mark (Sandra) Castillo, Sr., Jennifer (Tom Handeland) Castillo, Sarah (Jeff Hiller) Castillo, Jason Castillo; grandchildren, John (Traci) Mindiola III, Jennifer Davis, Ehm (Mark) Castillo, Jr., Katie Castillo, Andrea Bell, Andrew (Dawn) Bell, Jacob (Miranda Sullivan) Sellnow, Hollie Sellnow, Mark (Sarah) Humfleet Jr., Ashley Castillo, Dominique Castillo, Nazario Castillo, Franklin Castillo; great-grandchildren, Christian, Julianna, Luke, Kali, Liam, Kyla, Layla, Blake, Macie, Alivia, Leo Jr., Avery, Isabella, Aaron, Samuel, Annie, Savannah; siblings, Mona Heffron, Charles Tyler, Pete Tyler, Betty (Mark) Grams, Sam Tyler, John Tyler, Jackie (Jerry) Stockfish; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Genaro and Antonia (Gomez) Castillo Sr.; granddaughter, Sarah Barse; sisters, Gladys Keller, Sandra Carlin; niece, Kelly Keller; nephew, Tom Tyler.
