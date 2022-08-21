Ronald "Ron" Schmidt
Buy Now

July 30, 1938 - August 14, 2022

Watertown, WI - Ronald (Ron) Schmidt of 824 West Division, Watertown, WI, passed away peacefully at his home with his family around him on Sunday August 14, 2022, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church Watertown, WI, with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Relatives and friends may pay their respects the morning of the funeral at St. Bernard Catholic church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the St. Bernard's cemetery following the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.