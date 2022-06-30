Ronald R. Vogel

Watertown, WI - Ronald "Ron" R. Vogel, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, after a battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Military honors will follow at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A family burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery on Friday.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ronald Raphael Vogel was born on August 27, 1951 in Fort Atkinson to Ray and Louise (Siegfried) Vogel. He was a 1969 graduate of Watertown High School. Ron served in United States Marine Corps. from 1969 until 1971. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps. League and Knights Of Columbus. On April 14, 1973 he married Marta Brennan at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown.
Ron worked as a Lead Lineman for WE Energies for 38 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 2150 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). Ron was an avid hunter and enjoyed traveling Wisconsin and Michigan. He loved his family especially his two grandsons. Ron lived by what was good and right and had a strong faith.
Ron is survived by his wife Marta Vogel of Watertown; sons: Chanc Vogel of Watertown; Cale (Emily) Vogel of Lake Mills; grandsons, Jack Vogel and Charlie Vogel; siblings: Gary (Marilyn) Vogel of Watertown, Yvonne (Joe) Moroni of Oconomowoc, Rhonda Straseske of Watertown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Lance Vogel.
The family would like to thank the Madison VA Infusion Clinic, caring hospice unit and Dr. J. Ebben.
