Roger Kylmanen

Jefferson, WI - Roger A. Kylmanen, 67, passed away unexpectedly at his Jefferson home on Sunday, June 25th. Born on September 17, 1955, in Columbus, Wisconsin, Roger was the son of Carl and Gladys (Hoseth) Kylmanen. He grew up in the countryside, enjoying the company of his 5 brothers and sisters, engaging in various sports and fishing expeditions on the Rock River. Eventually, his family relocated to Center Street in Jefferson, where he spent his summers biking to the swimming pool. Roger attended Jefferson East Elementary and graduated from Jefferson High School. He remained active throughout his life, participating in tennis, baseball, and basketball alongside his friends in the community. After exploring different career paths, including working at Jefferson Ratio & TV Clinic, Roger found his calling in Jefferson County. He began his journey in the Human Services Department before transitioning to the Parks Department, ultimately retiring as the Fair Park Supervisor after dedicating 21 years of service. His colleagues admired and respected him for his dedication and his ability to create memorable experiences at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Roger was also a devoted member of the Jefferson Lions Club for 20 years, actively contributing as President, Sargent of Arms, and Membership Chairman, and engaging in various fundraising programs. In September 1997, Roger embarked on a blind date that changed his life when he met Daisy. Their friendship blossomed into a lasting love, centered on creating cherished memories with friends and family. Together, they delighted in hosting numerous gatherings at their home, filled with laughter and camaraderie. Card games, shared meals, and memorable cruises were among their favorite pastimes. Roger possessed an exceptional talent for fixing things and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Daisy, as well as his children, Kyle and MacKenzie. He will be deeply missed by his step-children, Krista (Chris) Stoiber and Corey Beck (fiancé Brittany Gajewski), along with his step-grandchildren, Carsyn and Clayton Stoiber. Additionally, he leaves behind his caring siblings, Beverly (Jeff) Heidel, Shirley Fisher (David Gackenbach), John (Judy) Kylmanen, Dale (Maureen) Kylmanen, and Diane (Jim) Skarsten, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gladys Kylmanen. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Friday, June 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson. Attendees are encouraged to share stories and memories of Roger while wearing their jeans as he always preferred. On Saturday, July 1st, a brief visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Jefferson, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon.