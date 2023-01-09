Roger J. Kopfer

December 5, 1934 - January 7, 2023

Ashippun, WI - Roger J. Kopfer, age 88, was born to Eternal Life peacefully on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his family at The View at Pine Ridge. He was born on December 5, 1934 to August and Linda (Christian) Kopfer in the Town of Emmit.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Kopfer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.