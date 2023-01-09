Ashippun, WI - Roger J. Kopfer, age 88, was born to Eternal Life peacefully on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his family at The View at Pine Ridge. He was born on December 5, 1934 to August and Linda (Christian) Kopfer in the Town of Emmit.
Roger is survived by his wife, Millie; their children, Lynn (Terry) Clemans, Wendy (Paul) Egholm, John (Angela) Kopfer, Ross (Lisa) Kopfer; his grandchildren, Carissa (Eric) Brittenham, Amanda (Jordan) Atlas, Jenna (Andrew) Clemans, Nathan (Jacqui) Egholm, Zack (Jessica) Clemans, Shauna Clemans, Jordan Kopfer, Taylor (Anthony) Hurley, Sarah Kopfer, MaryClaire Kopfer, Jacob Kopfer; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Kendall, Connor Brittingham, Charlotte, Lorelai, Sadie Atlas, Colton, Quinn Clemans, Grace and Anna Egholm; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sylvia (Ray) French.
Roger and Millie were married happily for over 69 years, and showed what marriage and love was meant to be. Their love was like no other. Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing, polka dancing, golfing and sheepshead. Roger loved spending time at any event of one of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including sporting events and concerts.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun, with a visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. A meal will follow the service at church.
The family would like to thank their caregivers and the staff at Towner Crest, The View, and Brighton Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
