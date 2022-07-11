Watertown, WI - Rodney G. Schuett, 41, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Rodney Glen Schuett was born December 11, 1980, in Watertown, son of Glen and Elda (nee Nagel) Schuett. Rodney was known to his friends and family for his offbeat, dry sense of humor. He was an avid reader with a keen interest in history and other genres. In addition to his passion for reading, he was a fan of cinema and music. Rodney enjoyed spending time with his family watching Brewers and Packers games.
Rodney is survived by his parents, Glen and Elda Schuett, of Watertown; siblings, Sandra (Michael) Lauersdorf of Clinton, IL; Ann Schuett of Watertown; Gary Schuett of Watertown; Janet Schuett of Fort Atkinson; Emily (Andrew) Busshardt of Watertown; Kristine Canny of Watertown; twin sister, Rita (Tory) Schulz of Milwaukee; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A private memorial service was held. Burial will take place at St. Isadore Cemetery in Clyman. In keeping with Rodney's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
