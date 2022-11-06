Rochelle J. (Schloesser) Gardner

Lake Mills, WI - Rochelle J. Gardner, 80, Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home.
She was born on August 9, 1942 in Lake Mills, the daughter and only child of the late Frank and Adela (Retzlaff) Schloesser.
She was a 1960 graduate of the Lake Mills High School.
Shelly married Michael Gardner on June 27, 1964. He died on April 27, 2020.
Shelly was employed for 40 years at Wi Technical College System State Board. Her grasp of changing technology and use of data made her a valuable asset in statewide grant management and reporting. She was widely respected statewide for her professionalism and helpful attitude.
She was a member of the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish.
Shelly was an avid and talented scrap book creator, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and loved to travel with her family.
Survivors include her two children, Tamara Gardner of Valencia, CA, Stephen (Angela) Gardner of Lake Mills; two grandchildren, Caleb Gardner and Addison Gardner; other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 602 College Street, in Lake Mills.
Friends may call to pay their respects after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.