Helenville, WI - Robert W. Hoffmann, 88 of Helenville, died peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.
Helenville, WI - Robert W. Hoffmann, 88 of Helenville, died peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.
Bob was born on December 12, 1934, in Watertown, WI, the son of Wallner and Anna (Pfeifer) Hoffmann. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1952 and attended Carroll College in Waukesha. He served his country in the US Army, working as a radio operator. After being honorably discharged from the service, Bob began a 42-year career at the Bank of Helenville, where he served as the bank's president. Bob continued his service to this community as a member of the Helenville Volunteer Fire Department and was elected president of the board. His faith was an important part of Bob's life, and he was a lifelong and active member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Helenville and served as a trustee for Evergreen Cemetery. Bob loved sports and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing Euchre and Sheepshead and was also a member of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. Bob's work ethic, public service, and commitment to his community served the greater Helenville area well for many years. He will be missed.
He is survived by: his 3 daughters Cari Stauffacher of Chicago, IL, Kristin Guerra of Helenville and Kaye (Fred) DeMartino of Verona; 4 grandchildren Paul, Kyle (Lily), Sierra, and Sydney; and a brother LaVerne (Susie) Hoffmann of Janesville. Bob is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mavis Aumann, and other family members and friends.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 13 East of Jefferson with Chaplain Steve Steele of Rainbow Hospice presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service. Bob will be laid to rest following the service at St. Peter's Evergreen Cemetery of Helenville.
