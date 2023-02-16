Robert W. "Bob" Westrick

September 19, 1935 - February 14, 2023

Watertown, WI - Robert W. "Bob" Westrick, 87 of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Westrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.