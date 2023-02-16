Watertown, WI - Robert W. "Bob" Westrick, 87 of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Bob was born September 19, 1935, in Michigan, the son of Warner and Evelyn (Marshall) Westrick. He attended high school in Detroit and went on to proudly attend the University of Notre Dame where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Finance in 1957. Bob was united in marriage at St. Henry's Catholic Church to Donna M. Welsch and the couple shared over 60 years together until Donna's death in 2020. Both Donna and Bob were long-time members of St. Henry's and Bob served as Parish Council Treasurer for many years. After moving to Wisconsin in 1968, Bob began working at M&I Bank (formerly Bank of Watertown) where he served as a Trust Officer for over 30 years. He also was in charge of Watertown Family Aid for over 50 years, an accomplishment that Bob was very proud of.
Bob is survived by: his daughters Ann Marie (Michael) Lester and Susan (Paul) Radtke; sons David (Tanya) Westrick, Thomas (Tara Jennings Westrick) Westrick, and Michael Westrick; Lester grandchildren Rachael, Kathryn and Kristin; Westrick grandchildren Karina, Madeline, Silas, Isaiah, Abram, Josephine, Cecelia, Simeon, Benjamin, Theodore, Samuel, Ian, Joshua, and Sophia; and 4 great grandchildren Sydney, Jack, Maxwell and Mateo.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna, and other relatives.
Bob will be laid to rest in a private family service at Glenview Memorial Garden in Ixonia with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding.
