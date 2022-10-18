Robert W. "Bob" Kidrick

April 29, 1940 - October 17, 2022
Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" W. Kidrick, 82, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Watertown Health Care Center.
Memorial services will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #189. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Robert Wyman Kidrick was born April 29, 1940, in Black River Falls, son of Walter Sr. and Rachel Kidrick. Bob graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1957. He served during Vietnam in the US Army. After serving, Bob attended UW-La Crosse, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Bob started his career as a Jackson County Deputy and Game Warden. He then worked at Condura Construction in Okauchee as a welder, retiring in 2003. Robert Kidrick married the former Karen Peterson on September 22, 1984 in Oconomowoc. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2004. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 189. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and putzing around the house.
Bob is survived by his significant other, Shirley Narlock; children, Tammy Horack, Tina (late Timothy Wagner) Zastrow, Shane Patent, Kathleen (Dave) Shull, and Daniel Duncan; grandchildren, Kassidy Horack, Joshua Zastrow, Lucas Zastrow, Samantha (Kyle) Christiansen, Joseph (Rachel) Patent, Renee Shull, and Brandon Duncan; sisters, Janice Paar and Kathy (Dan) Drinkman; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob is further preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Walt Jr., Kenny, Ike, Lila, and Morgan; siblings-in-law, Terry, Robert, Ronald, and Keith Peterson.
