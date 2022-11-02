January 15, 1929 - October 31, 2022
Watertown, WI - Robert P. Hering was taken to be with his Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022.
January 15, 1929 - October 31, 2022
Watertown, WI - Robert P. Hering was taken to be with his Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 15, 1929. He met his future wife, Lois, in grade school. They were married in Chicago in 1951 and were blessed with four children - Kathy, who lives at The Heritage Homes in Watertown, WI; Tim (Amy) Oklahoma City, OK; Tom (Linda) Grafton, WI; and Pastor John (June), Dallas, TX. Their family has also been blessed with fourteen grandchildren (spouses) and twenty-two great grandchildren.
Robert completed college with a B.S. degree from Northern Illinois University, followed by a M.A. degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He also did further post graduate studies at the Wharton School of Business. He worked for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent Technologies for over 39 years, mostly living in Bethany, OK, where they raised their family.
Bob joyfully served his Lord as a Sunday School and Bible class teacher for 52 years. He also served as President, Elder, Building Chairman, and Secretary in the four churches he attended in Illinois and Oklahoma. He joyfully served as the Evangelism Chairman for the South-Central District of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Bob was elected to and faithfully served on the WELS Coordinating Council until a stroke made it difficult for him to continue his service. Bob and Lois moved to The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, MN in the late 2000's and then finally moved to the Heritage Homes in Watertown, WI in 2018.
The Lord blessed Bob with many happy retirement years with Lois and his family. Lois was a perfect match for Bob; they enjoyed seventy wonderful years of marriage together. Lois preceded Bob in death in September 2021. Bob sang in numerous church choirs, soloed for various worship services, and continued to work with evangelism and visitation committees until the final years of his life.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 304 N. 6th Street in Watertown, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service. Reverend Timothy Mueller of St. John's Lutheran Church and Reverend Joel Hering, Bob's grandson from Austin, Texas, will share God's message of comfort and love. A private family interment will immediately follow the service at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, while at the same time the family will look forward to the day when the bodies of all believers in Christ will be resurrected to eternal life in heaven when the Lord Jesus triumphantly returns! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Lutheran Home Association or to WELS Christian Aid and Relief. The family would like to especially thank the staffs of The Heritage Homes and of Rainbow Hospice Care for their support and compassion for Bob. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.