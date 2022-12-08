Milford, WI - Robert L. Firkus, 76, town of Milford, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022.
He was born on January 26, 1947, the son of the late Onufry and Julia (Garski) Firkus.
Robert had been a veteran of the Vietnam War, and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He married the former Marion Korth Punzel. They enjoyed, gardening, pig roasts and in general just having a good time. Sadly, she passed on October 4, 2015.
Prior to retirement he had been employed as a welder for Kusel Equipment Co. Thats where he met his very dear friend Eddie.
Survivors include two sisters, Patricia (Francis) Reising, Victoria (Tom Funk)Schumacher; two brothers, Humphrey (Becky) Firkus, Francis Firkus; one sister-in-law, Judy Firkus; many nieces and nephews.
Two step sons, Tony (Jodi) Punzel of Escanaba, MI, Timm (Roseanne) Punzel of Lake Mills; 10 grandchildren, Kristin (Matthew) Linsenbigler, Tony Punzel Jr., Kelsie (Mitch) Kleiman, Brandon Punzel, Brooke Punzel, Aleda (Lucas) McFarren, Amanda (Paul Stockwell) Punzel, Courtney (Justin) Brock, Kaleb (Carley) Punzel, Hannah (Oscar Hinojos) Punzel; 16 + great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his loving wife Marion Firkus, three brothers, Herman, Jerome, and Pete; two sisters, Darlene and Jane; and his beloved stepson, Todd Punzel.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a time of remembrance beginning at 3 p.m.
Interment with military honors will be at the Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Beaver Dam VA Clinic.