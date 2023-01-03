Robert Kohls
October 1, 1932 - December 23, 2022 Green Bay, WI - Robert Louis Holzfurtner Kohls, 90, Green Bay, was called to our heavenly Father on December 23, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1932, in Milwaukee WI to Arthur William David Kohls and Irene Anna (Holzfurtner) Kohls. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1950 and Carroll College in 1954. He married Louise Agnes Ney on January 29, 1955. They raised eight children while living in various communities around Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Hannibal, Appleton, Peshtigo, New London, Hortonville, Juneau, Slinger, and North Lake). They were married for 67 years until Louise’s passing in April 2022.

Robert taught history and social studies at Hannibal High School in Taylor County, WI in the 1955-56 school year and subsequently at Appleton High School from 1957 to 1966. He became principal at Peshtigo High School (WI) during the 1966-67 school year. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Superior in 1967 with a master’s degree in Secondary School Administration. He was the principal of Hortonville High School from 1967 to 1979, which included the tumultuous teachers’ strike of 1974. He became a salesman of audio-visual equipment to schools from 1979 to 1981. He finished his working career as principal of Dodgeland High School in Juneau, WI from 1981 to 1989.