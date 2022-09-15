Robert H. Peot

Sullivan, WI - Robert (Bob) H. Peot, Sr., passed away on September 14, 2022 after a long illness. Robert was the former owner of Insulation Industries Inc. of Oconomowoc, WI for many years. He was born April 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI but grew up in Langlade, WI.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joe and Stella Peot; his sister, Audrey Popelka; and grandson, Aaron Peot.
Surviving him are his loving wife, Sharon (Walsh) Peot; daughter, Dawn (Mark) Peot Bodoh; and sons, Roger (Angela), Jeffrey (Bonnie) and Robert Peot, Jr.; and special friends, Jay and Denice Dallmann. He also had eight grandchildren, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
He was a Navy veteran and served on the USS Spiegel Grove. Robert was an avid hunter, loved to fish, shoot sporting clays and loved to garden. He enjoyed working out with his cronies at Pro Health. He was a kind, generous man and had a great sense of humor. He made many friends in his lifetime. He will be greatly missed.
The Peot family would like to thank the LVAD Team and all the nurse's that worked to take such good care of Bob at St. Luke's Hospital. And a special thank you to Jackie and Pastor Ruth for the extra support you gave us.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 24, 2022 at White Stone Community Church (2517 N. Dousman Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 11:00am - 2:00pm with a service to follow. Military honors will take place following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc, WI is serving the family.
