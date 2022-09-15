Robert H. Peot

September 14, 2022

Sullivan, WI - Robert (Bob) H. Peot, Sr., passed away on September 14, 2022 after a long illness. Robert was the former owner of Insulation Industries Inc. of Oconomowoc, WI for many years. He was born April 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI but grew up in Langlade, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Peot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.