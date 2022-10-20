Robert G. "Bob" Finnel

Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" G. Finnel, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Robert Gordon Finnel was born January 23, 1931, son of James and Ethel (nee Reynolds) Finnel. Bob graduated from Watertown High School in 1949. He served in the US National Guard. Bob was employed by Allard Express in Watertown as a truck driver. He was active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Bob married the former Susan "Susie" Gerbitz on August 14, 1980. Susie preceded him in death on February 24, 2017. Bob enjoyed coin collecting, metal detecting and traveling. He was a history buff, especially military history. Bob was an avid sports fan, rooting for Wisconsin teams the most. He really enjoyed attending all his children's and grandchildren's sporting and other events.
Bob is survived by children, Shawn (Shelley) Finnel, Melissa Finnel, and Mike (Tiffany) Finnel; grandchildren, Corey Watanabe, Wesley Watanabe, Sydney Watanabe, Sean (Jacquelyn) Dougherty, Brett Finnel, Lily Finnel, Ryan Finnel, and Ellen Finnel; great-granddaughters, Maggie and Charlotte; brother, Thomas "Tom" (Mary) Finnel; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob is further preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Finnel and Donald Finnel.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Bob will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
