Robert E. Erdman

September 6, 1939 - August 7, 2022
Stevens Point, WI - Robert "Bob" E. Erdman passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7th at Aspirus Hospital - Stevens Point at the age of 82 with his wife by his side.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Kristine (Pitterle) Erdman; his favorite daughter, Sara Erdman; his favorite son, Eric (Ronnie Yamanaka) Erdman; his beloved granddaughter "little pumpkin" Ella Erdman; brother- and sister-in-law, Steve and Barb Pitterle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Lamb in 2015.
Robert was born in Milwaukee, WI to the late Robert B. and Gertrude Erdman. His family settled in Watertown, WI when he was six. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1957 where he played football, canoed on the Rock River and formed life-long friendships during fun-filled times at Riverside Park.
He then spent three years in the US Navy, and returned from his service to attend UW-Whitewater. He worked in the insurance industry in Madison and Milwaukee, WI and joined Sentry Insurance in 1966. He married Kristine in 1967 and they moved to Stevens Point, WI in 1968 where they raised their two children and have been members of Holy Spirit Parish. He continued to work for Sentry Insurance, eventually earning his CPCU and becoming Director of Commercial Lines Underwriting until his retirement in 1995.
Throughout his life and especially after his retirement, he loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends at their lakeside cabin near Mercer, WI. Bob and Kristine enjoyed cross-country road trips as well as their visits to Alaska and Europe. He especially loved the times spent hunting in Wyoming. Despite frequently losing his patience during games, he remained an avid Green Bay Packers fan throughout his life. He was a master of the most challenging crossword puzzles and always kept up with the latest political and current events.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Portage County Health Care Center and Aspirus Hospital ER and ICU for their genuine kindness and compassionate care in recent weeks.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Funeral Home with visitation preceding from 10 am until the time of service. Internment will immediately follow the service at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food pantry or to a favorite charity of your choice.
