August 2, 1939 - December 29, 2022

Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" Elton DeWitt passed away at the age of 83 on December 29, 2022 at Watertown Health Care Center. He was born on August 2, 1939 in Lakewood, WI, the son of Marion and Bethel DeWitt.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert DeWitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.