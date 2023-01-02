Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" Elton DeWitt passed away at the age of 83 on December 29, 2022 at Watertown Health Care Center. He was born on August 2, 1939 in Lakewood, WI, the son of Marion and Bethel DeWitt.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Loggans of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Bob spent many years in the meat cutting business working for Red Owl, Kroger, and Super Value; he moved to Watertown in 1972 to be the meat department manager for Super Value. Bob was not afraid to tell you how to cut your meat. After retiring from the meat business, Bob drove school bus for Mel's Bus Service for several years. Bob and Edna started Schoolhouse Antiques, which was later named Calico Cottage-Rock River Winery, and they owned for 35 years. Bob enjoyed hosting wine tastings and wine festivals. For decades, you could find Bob and Edna enjoying breakfast with friends and family at Zwieg's Grill or the Pine Cone restaurants before heading to the store for the day, or before going for many scenic drives. Bob an avid and extremely skilled woodworker, crafting one of-a-kind items for family or to sell in their store.
Bob was a jokester and prankster, keeping everyone laughing all of the time; his siblings and friends would attest to that. He carried that sense of humor until the very end. Bob was always willing to help; he was even given an award for a citizen's arrest.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, his brother Michael DeWitt, his wife Edna, and his daughter Janet.
Bob is survived by his two children, Julie Zwieg and her husband Bruce, his son Jeffrey DeWitt and his wife Nancy, all of Watertown; two grandchildren, Amanda Schilling and her fiancé Peter Frost of Germantown and grandson Cameron DeWitt of Watertown; siblings Orville "Pat" (Mary) DeWitt, Linda (Keith) Gade, all of Crandon, Judy (Jim) Murphy of Fulton, CA; as well as many other special relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob loved his family and his many pets. He will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Watertown Health Care, Rainbow Hospice, Pastor Loggans, and the staff at Hafemeister Funeral Home for their compassionate care.
