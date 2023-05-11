Robert C. Beyer

February 3, 1929 - May 9, 2023
Waterloo, WI - Robert Carl Beyer, 94 of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the Highland House in Waterloo.
A very special thank you to our Highland House family who took such excellent care of Dad these last couple years.
Bob was born on February 3rd 1929 to Ed and Josephine (Klecker) Beyer. He was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo High School. On June 5, 1948 he married the love of his life, Arlene Kowski. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage before Arlene passed on August 24, 2016. They raised 4 children, Tom, Randy, Kathi and Mike.
He was a very hard working, ambitious man with many talents. Early on he farmed with his father and started a mobile feed grinding service; he then ran a milk route, sold feed for L F George, ran Waterloo Bowl, first with his son Randy and later Blinky's bowl with his son Mike. He also ran a laundro-mat, liquor store and sold Real Estate.
He enjoyed many years of bowling and playing in a couple's card club with their friends. He also enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family, who loved him very much.
There were many games of cards played. Since 2019, he played at least 4,319 card games with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his daughter Kathi (Doug) Strohbusch, son Mike (Traci) Beyer, 10 grandkids, 21 great grandkids as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. We will all miss him so much.
He was further preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons Tom and Randy, sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Carroll Thomsen and sister-in-law Delores Beyer.
Memorials made to the Beyer Family will be donated to different organizations.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
