Robert C. Beyer
Buy Now

February 3, 1929 - May 9, 2023

Waterloo, WI - Robert Carl Beyer, 94 of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at the Highland House in Waterloo.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Beyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.