Robert A. Brunner
Buy Now

January 14, 1929 - October 10, 2022

Whitewater, WI - ROBERT ARNOLD BRUNNER, age 93, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Brunner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.