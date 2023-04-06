Watertown, WI - Rita Mary (Welker) Ensminger passed away on March 7th, 2023 in Watertown, WI at the age of 97. Rita was born in Burlington, WI, on Nov 20, 1925, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Buechner) Welker. She married her beloved husband, Ralph B. (Budd) Ensminger, in Omaha, NE, on June 29, 1967, where they lived for 10 years before moving to Garland/Dallas, TX. He preceded her in death on Oct 6, 1988.
From graduation at Burlington High School, Rita was employed by the Federal Government and assigned to the U.S. Navy Disbursing Office, Great Lakes, IL. She worked at the Veterans Administration in Milwaukee. As a highly qualified administrative secretary, Rita worked for the Superintendent at both the Southern Wisconsin and the Central Wisconsin Colony and Training Schools in Union Grove and Madison. She worked as a secretary at North American Aviation, Downey, CA, the Corps of Engineers in Omaha, NE, the Community Services Administration, Dallas, TX, and the Department of Commerce, Dallas, TX. She retired in 1988 as a legal secretary at Federal Labor Relations Authority, Dallas, TX. After retirement, Rita did volunteer work at the Ronald McDonald House in Dallas and sometimes worked as a substitute House Manager on weekends.
Rita also pursued a passion for dance. In 1960, she was trained to teach ballroom dances at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Madison, WI, which she did successfully for seven years in Rockford, IL, Des Moines, IA, and Omaha, NE. After the death of her husband, Rita taught line dance classes in Garland and Dallas, TX. She trained numerous dance teams and entertained at community centers, retirement homes, and nursing homes. In October 2003, Rita became a resident of Marquardt Village in Watertown and from January 2004 to December 2010 she taught line dance classes at the Karl Fischer Center. She volunteered as a singer in several choral groups and in the mini grocery store in the Karl Fischer Center. Rita was a volunteer line dance teacher in the Watertown, Lake Mills, and Jefferson Senior Centers for several years. From September 2017 to October 2019, she volunteered choreographing chair dances that she taught to her chair dance classes and from March 2017 to February 2020 Rita volunteered to be in charge of games at the pool table at Marquardt Village.
Rita was an active member of St. Henry Catholic Church. She was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international nonacademic sorority. Her favorite pastimes were playing billiards, bridge, Hand and Foot Canasta and other card games, as well as Scrabble, Mexican Train Dominoes and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by stepsons, Jack Byron (Carol) Ensminger of Chambersburg, PA, and Ralph B. (Vicki) Ensminger, Jr. of Mooresville, NC, three sisters, Bernice Epping of Eagan, MN, Henrietta Hankes of Beaver Dam, WI, and Mary Ann Babich of Vernon Hills, IL, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, parents Jacob and Mary Welker, brothers Leo Welker, Leonard Welker, and Jerome Welker, sisters Isabelle Knauft Cox, Eleanor Cline, brothers-in-law Eugene Knauft, Henry Cox, Eugene Epping, Turner Cline, Francis Hankes, Mike Babich, Wilbur Smith, Robert Cosens, and Donald Ensminger; sisters-in-law Bernice (Leonard) Welker, Mary (Jerome) Welker Joyce Cosens, Phyllis Smith, and Elaine Ensminger, step daughter in law Doloris (Lori) Ensminger.
The family of Rita would like to thank the staff at Marquardt Village for the kindnesses shown her and for the many enjoyable years she spent at its facility.
A memorial mass will take place at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Watertown at 11:00am on May 3rd, 2023
Memories/condolences may be shared with the family in care of Mr. Greg Hankes, 3997 Fairfield Road,
Slinger, WI 53086.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Ensminger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.