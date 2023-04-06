Rita Mary (Welker) Ensminger

November 20, 1925 - March 7, 2023

Watertown, WI - Rita Mary (Welker) Ensminger passed away on March 7th, 2023 in Watertown, WI at the age of 97. Rita was born in Burlington, WI, on Nov 20, 1925, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Buechner) Welker. She married her beloved husband, Ralph B. (Budd) Ensminger, in Omaha, NE, on June 29, 1967, where they lived for 10 years before moving to Garland/Dallas, TX. He preceded her in death on Oct 6, 1988.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Ensminger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.