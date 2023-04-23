Richard R. Faultersack
November 7, 1949 - April 18, 2023

Waterloo, WI - Richard R. Faultersack, 73 of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

