Richard L. "Lou" Stallman

Sun Prairie, WI - Richard "Lou" Stallman, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 79 on August 20, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1943 in Watertown to Carl and Ruth (Bartlett) Stallman.
Lou was married to Susan Peterson on June 8, 1979 in Madison. After graduating from Watertown, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. From there, he worked at American Family Insurance, retiring after 39 years of service.
Lou enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer, achieving a hole-in-one. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, and making the holidays special for his grandchildren.
Lou is survived by his wife Sue; his children Jason Peterson (Jeana) and Sara Martinson; his three grandchildren Nick, Brooks, and Nolan; sister-in-law Joyce Stallman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Ruth; and brothers Howard, Bob, Carl, and Jim.
Visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at CRESS SUN PRAIRIE. Additional visitation will also be from 10-11:00 AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at BRISTOL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6835 County Hwy N, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to follow officiated by Pastor Tim Knipfer. Lou will be brought to his final place of rest at BRISTOL LUTHERAN CEMETERY immediately following the service. Please share your memories on Lou's tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Memorials are appreciated in Lou's memory to Bristol Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice Care.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Tim Knipfer for his many visits and prayers.
