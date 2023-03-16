Richard J. "Rick" Reichert

July 16, 1953 - March 11, 2023
Watertown, WI - Richard "Rick" John Reichert went to heaven unexpectedly, on March 11, 2023, while traveling in Colorado.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon, WI from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Burial, with military honors conducted by Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Post 189, will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. Pastor Daniel Repp of Immanuel Lutheran Church to officiate. Memorials in Rick Reichert's name may be made to the The American Cancer Society, or to one's choosing. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Rick was born in Watertown, WI on July 16, 1953, to Harley and Frieda (Christian) Reichert. He attended Lebanon Lutheran Grade School where he was confirmed. He graduated from Watertown High School with the class of 1971 where he met his wife-to-be. Rick enlisted in the US Marine Corps and left after graduation. He served two years of active duty spending one year in Okinawa. While in the Marine Corps he learned the mason trade. Rick completed his tour of duty in 1973 and was Honorably Discharged from the Marine Corp. as a Corporal. When he returned home, he started in the construction trades.
Rick married his wife, Lori L. Wickus at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown on August 2, 1975. They made their life together and raised their family in Watertown. Rick worked as a mason for many contractors through the years, including owning his own company, Rick Reichert Masonry. Rick loved working outside and was proud of the many houses and buildings that are part of his legacy that carry on the monuments of his skilled abilities, especially the homes he built for his family. His work ethic and dedication to his craft were evident in all the work he did. He also was the owner-operator of Reichert's on R, in Lebanon, WI.
Rick shared his love of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing with his children and grandchildren. For many years Rick enjoyed playing competitive softball and volleyball, building lifelong friendships along the way. Rick and Lori took numerous vacations and camping trips with family and friends. Most recently they went to Alaska on a vacation that they had been looking forward to for years. Rick enjoyed playing Sheepshead each month with a close group of friends at card club. Rick served his community as a 30-year member of the Lebanon Lions Club.
Nothing made Rick prouder than being a grandpa to his seven grandchildren. He proudly attended many sporting events to cheer all of them on at countless baseball, softball, football, basketball, and volleyball games.
Rick was a person who had a heart of gold. Not only was his family the center of everything he did, but he would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Rick volunteered his time for different jobs and projects, all with a smile on his face. His laid-back, kind, and happy personality was infectious, and others loved to be around him.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Harley Reichert, his mother Frieda (Christian) Reichert, sisters: Barbara Reichert, Nancy Reichert, and Beverly (Reichert) Wuestenberg, sister-in-law; Nancy Reichert and brother-in-law Richard Wuestenberg.
Rick will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Lori Reichert, and his two children; daughter Nicole (Reichert) Schwager and her husband Jacob, of Watertown, and son Joshua Reichert and wife Abby (Kuehl) Reichert, of Lebanon. His 7 grandchildren: Tessa, Tenly, and Delaney Schwager of Watertown and Carter, Callen, Cooper, and Cameron Reichert, of Lebanon. His brother Dean Reichert and sisters: Linda (Reichert) Hensler and Susie (Reichert) Campos along with many beloved relatives and friends.
