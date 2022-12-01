August 21, 1944 - November 29, 2022
Oconomowoc, WI - Richard H. "Dick" Wittnebel, 78 of Oconomowoc, passed away under the care of Brighton Hospice of Alzheimer's on Tuesday, November 29th at Towner Crest in Oconomowoc.
August 21, 1944 - November 29, 2022
Oconomowoc, WI - Richard H. "Dick" Wittnebel, 78 of Oconomowoc, passed away under the care of Brighton Hospice of Alzheimer's on Tuesday, November 29th at Towner Crest in Oconomowoc.
Dick was Born August 21, 1944, to Hubert and Celia (Berghammer) Wittnebel. On April 12, 1980, he married Cynthia Damrow. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; three sons, Brad of Watertown, NY, Eric of Oconomowoc, and Darin (Lauren) of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Raegan and Bryce Wittnebel. He is further survived by his brother, Ronald of Venice, CA; niece, Noel Wittnebel of Venice, CA; sister-in-law, Susan Damrow (friend Ervin Bukin) of Milwaukee; brother and sister-in-law, Lester & Gail Damrow of Watertown; niece, Sara (Boyd) Rasmussen of St. Charles, MN; nephew, Kyle (Megan) Damrow of Watertown; nephew, Marc Damrow of Watertown; and many other relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws, William and Irene Damrow; and nephew, Aaron Damrow.
Dick spent his working years in the financial services sector, which began with his service in the United States Army as a Finance Specialist. Upon completion of his required service obligation and Honorable discharge from the United States Army, he furthered his education and professional expertise as a graduate of the School of Banking in Madison, and various classes related to residential mortgage lending. He enjoyed helping families in the community achieve their dreams of home ownership.
In his spare time, he was an active member of the Ashippun Lions Club, volunteering at Shorehaven, and serving the church. Family activities and gatherings were very important, along with bowling, playing cards, and group trips with friends. Some of Dick's favorite things to do were to meet and socialize at Wittnebel's Tavern in Ashippun (recently move to Old World Wisconsin) making tator tot/green bean casserole and indulge in chocolate chip cookies and a bowl of ice cream.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 7th 2022, from 3pm-5pm at Schmidt & Bartelt (121 S. Cross Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) with a short service to follow and lunch reception at 6pm at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (N60 W35980, Lake Dr, Oconomowoc, WI 53066). A private family burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, Ashippun Lions, Lord of Life Church, VFW of Oconomowoc, or charity of your choice are appreciated.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.