Richard G. "Richie" Von Rueden

October 13, 2022

Lebanon, WI - Richard G. Von Rueden "Richie" went home to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, October 13, 2022, age 85 years. Richie is survived by his wife of 33 years Judy (nee Ganshow); his children: Sheila Dana (Jeff Kornetzke), Mary Jo (Mike) Weaver, Kiren (Rick) Wegner, Peter (Renee) Von Rueden, Lisa (Tom) Worden, Paul (Jenny) Von Rueden, Annie (Rick) Bukowski, Mathew (Joann) Von Rueden, Andrew "AJ" Von Rueden. Grandfather of 29, Great-grandfather of 18, Brother of John (the late Jane) Von Rueden,