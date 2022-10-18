Richard G. "Richie" Von Rueden

Lebanon, WI - Richard G. Von Rueden "Richie" went home to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, October 13, 2022, age 85 years. Richie is survived by his wife of 33 years Judy (nee Ganshow); his children: Sheila Dana (Jeff Kornetzke), Mary Jo (Mike) Weaver, Kiren (Rick) Wegner, Peter (Renee) Von Rueden, Lisa (Tom) Worden, Paul (Jenny) Von Rueden, Annie (Rick) Bukowski, Mathew (Joann) Von Rueden, Andrew "AJ" Von Rueden. Grandfather of 29, Great-grandfather of 18, Brother of John (the late Jane) Von Rueden,
Larry Von Rueden, Mary Ann Von Rueden, Brother-in-law of Vivian Von Rueden and Kathy Von Rueden. Further survived by Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives, and many Friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Julia Von Rueden, the Late wife, Wilma, Brothers Benny and Mike, Son-in-law John Allen, grandchildren Jarod Von Rueden and Lillian Worden.
Richie was employed at Heavy Duty and 25 years as an Electrician at Watertown Memorial Hospital.
He is a member and former President of Ixonia Lions Club, a Melvin Jones Fellow and 20-year member of Lebanon Lions
Club, Lions Eye Bank transporter, avid softball player in the U.S. Army and in Ixonia, Richwood, and Lebanon; member of Rock River Hills Country Club, card player, and carrying on his Mother's tradition of Celebrating Christmas.
A celebration of Richie's Life will take place on Saturday, October 22 at St. John's Baptist Catholic
Church, 714 Church St., Clyman, WI. 53016 from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 12:00 Noon followed by Military Honors
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to Wisconsin Lions Foundation Camp, Rainbow Hospice or Lion's Eye Bank would be greatly appreciated.