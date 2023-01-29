Richard Ernst Lauersdorf
Jackson, WI - Richard Ernst Lauersdorf was born August 29, 1934, to Ernst and Adela Lauersdorf in Watertown, Wisconsin, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John's Lutheran Church. He graduated in 1952 from Northwestern Preparatory School and in 1956 from Northwestern College in Watertown. Upon graduation in 1960 from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, he was assigned to the first mission in Canada of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS); he was ordained and installed June 13, 1960, at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He returned to Wisconsin in 1964, serving at St. Matthew in Ontario and St. John in Kendall until 1969, when he began a 29-year ministry at St. John's in Jefferson. In 1997 he was called to be the first full-time Vice President of Mission and Ministry for the WELS, a position from which he retired in 2001. His passion for sharing God's Word led him to return to parish ministry at Good Shepherd in West Bend in 2003. Pastor Lauersdorf was blessed to preach and teach among the flock of Good Shepherd until a few days before the Lord called him home.

