Watertown, WI - Richard Edward McLaughlin, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away on August 11th, 2022 in the city of Madison, Wisconsin.
Richard Edward McLaughlin was born in Wrightstown, Wisconsin to Dr. William and Anastasia McLaughlin. He went to high school in Wrightstown and graduated from Marquette University. Richard worked for the State of Wisconsin Employment Service Division and retired as the manager of the Job Service office in Watertown. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the Air Core. Richard was an active member of the community and was a member of Rotary club, St. Bernard's choir, and volunteered for the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the Watertown Hospital and St. Vincent De Paul. Richard was named an honorary sheriff of Jefferson County for his volunteer work. He also had a zest for life and loved to walk, bike, golf, fish and play cards (especially bridge). He loved spending time with his family.
Richard is preceded in death by his siblings, William McLaughlin, Robert McLaughlin, Gerald McLaughlin, Mary Krueger, and Betty Gerhartz.
Richard is survived by his wife Elizabeth, children Theresa, Michael, and Jennifer and grand-children Thomas, Reese, and Sydney.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with Fr. Vince Brewer Presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. A private funeral service will be held later that day for family members at the chapel of St. Bernard's in Watertown, with burial following at St. Bernard's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to St. Vincent De Paul in Watertown, Wisconsin.