Johnson Creek, WI - Rev. Walter A. Schumann, 102, of Johnson Creek, passed away on September 21, 2022, at The View in Johnson Creek.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Brett Brauer officiating. Burial will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Trinity-St. Luke's Lutheran School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Hafemeisterfh.com.
Pastor Schumann was born in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on March 21, 1920, the son of Pastor and Mrs. Walter A. Schumann, Sr. He was baptized by his father at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the city of his birth. He attended St. Mark's Christian Day School in Watertown, Wisconsin and was confirmed by Pastor William Eggert in 1933.
After eight years of training at Northwestern Preparatory School and Northwestern College, he graduated in 1941 and entered the Seminary at Thiensville, Wisconsin, graduating in 1944. Following graduation, he was assigned as a tutor at Northwestern for a one year period and was then called by the Mission Board of the Dakota-Montana District to an exploratory mission in North Dakota. The mission parish at Lemmon-White Butte, South Dakota thereupon called him as its pastor. He served this parish until 1949 and during his tenure the parish became self-supporting. In 1949, he accepted a call extended to him in Eagle River, Wisconsin. He served this congregation until 1956 and then returned to South Dakota, accepting a call extended by St. Martin's of Watertown. After ten years of service there, eight of which he also served as President of the Dakota-Montana District, he was called by Trinity Congregation of Watertown Wisconsin, a congregation he served for eighteen years until his retirement in 1984. Pastor Schumann was a firm supporter of Christian education and promoted the construction of schools in Eagle River, Watertown, South Dakota and Watertown, Wisconsin. In the course of his ministry, he also served the church at large in various capacities both on the district and synodical levels.
On October 16, 1946, he was united in marriage with Joyce Strobel of Saginaw, Michigan, by his father. God blessed them with three sons and a daughter: Paul Schumann (Carla) of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Timothy Schumann (Carne) of Mercer, Wisconsin, Jonathan Schumann (Peggy) of Lodi, Wisconsin, and Laurel Foxen (Gregory) of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Pastor Schumann was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kristine (2000), brother Robert in 2013, his wife Joyce in 2017 and his sister Gena in 2017. Surviving are his sons and daughter, 9 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
