Rev. John Walter Gawrisch
May 9, 1952 - February 18, 2023

Watertown, WI - Welcomed into Heaven by his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Wendy (nee Gullickson). Loving father of Laura (Dale) Punzel, Lisa (Brandon) Wigley, Kelly (Kirk) Schauland, Kimberly (Scott) Weidner, David (Katie) Gawrisch, Daniel (Kaitlin) Gawrisch. Proud grandfather of Tyler, Ryan, Natalie, Bria, Kayla, Lauren, Ethan, Elias, Ella, Elayna, Brody, Harper, Bryce, Brady, Braxton, Owen, Kallie, Brooks, Millie, and a baby girl expected in July. Also survived by his siblings Gretchen (Scott) Dummann, Daniel M. Gawrisch, and Jenny (Paul) Rindal, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Professor Wilbert and Marilyn Gawrisch and sister Ellen Gawrisch.

