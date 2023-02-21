Rev. John Walter Gawrisch

Watertown, WI - Welcomed into Heaven by his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Wendy (nee Gullickson). Loving father of Laura (Dale) Punzel, Lisa (Brandon) Wigley, Kelly (Kirk) Schauland, Kimberly (Scott) Weidner, David (Katie) Gawrisch, Daniel (Kaitlin) Gawrisch. Proud grandfather of Tyler, Ryan, Natalie, Bria, Kayla, Lauren, Ethan, Elias, Ella, Elayna, Brody, Harper, Bryce, Brady, Braxton, Owen, Kallie, Brooks, Millie, and a baby girl expected in July. Also survived by his siblings Gretchen (Scott) Dummann, Daniel M. Gawrisch, and Jenny (Paul) Rindal, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Professor Wilbert and Marilyn Gawrisch and sister Ellen Gawrisch.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25th, from 11am - 2pm at STAR OF BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3700 S. Casper Dr., New Berlin. Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Memorials to Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN for the training of future teachers and pastors.
He lived his life in dedication to his Savior and to bring his family and many others to faith in Jesus Christ with the goal of a final reunion in heaven.
"Be faithful even to the point of death and I will give you the crown of life" Rev. 2:10