Reeseville, WI - Randy S. Felder, 56, of Reeseville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Randy's kids to help with funeral expenses. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Randy Scott Felder was born September 12, 1966, in Hartland, son of Clarence "Butch" and Jeanette (nee Pierce) Felder. He attended Oconomowoc High School. Randy began his career at Christiansen Building Center and later Superior Concrete. He was often employed as a subcontractor for Stu's Carpeting. Randy married the former Toni Teskey on July 26, 2003. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a Packer fan and loved Yellowstone and John Gillespie's Waters & Woods.
Randy is survived by his wife, Toni Felder; children, Nicholas (Kaitlin) Felder, Melissa (fiance Tee) Felder, Clarissa (Fiance James) Felder, Michael Moritz, Patrick (fiancee Brook) Moritz; grandchildren, Dixee, Logyn, Sky, Star, Kadence, Brycen, Remington, Miya, and Layla; father, Clarence Felder; mother of his children, AmandaPettersen;siblings,Allen (Beth) Felder, Ronald Felder, Rodney (Kim) Felder, and Jeanine Masta; special cousin, Rick Lathrop, best friend and nephew, Josh Felder; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his mother; brother, Robert Felder; nephew, Joey Alba; cousin, Raymond Saegert; best friend, Keith Olson.
