Randall M. Tourbier

Watertown, WI - Randall "Randy" M. Tourbier, 71, of Watertown, was called home on Friday, October 7, 2022 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the St. Mark's Lutheran School or to the charity of ones choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Randall Milton Tourbier was born on June 27, 1951 to Milton and Lorraine (Nickels) Tourbier in Watertown. He graduated from St. Mark's Lutheran School in Watertown as well as Watertown High School. On November 2, 1974 he married Eunice Schmidt at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Randy worked for the former United Building Center in Watertown and then for Browns Inc. in Jefferson. From 1980-2010 Randy and his wife Eunice owned and operated Colonial Builders, Inc in Watertown. While in retirement, he began volunteering at St. Mark's Lutheran School and soon worked there as the head of cleaning and maintenance for several years.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and over the years was a Pioneer Leader, on the Stewardship Committee, Board of Elders, Chairman of Building and Grounds, and Church Council. Randy enjoyed spending time with his family, and working on home projects with his wife Eunice. He was an avid Packer Fan, and enjoyed fishing with his daughter Nicole. He cherished the time spent with his daughters.
Randy is survived by his wife Eunice Tourbier of Watertown; three daughters: Shelly Tourbier of Chilton, Nicole (Jacque) Fritz of Marion, Jessica Tourbier of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Declan and Emily; two sisters: Sherry (Dave) Roehl of Watertown, Krisie (Edmundu) Martinez of Watertown; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
