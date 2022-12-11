Randall C. "Randy" Mulvaney

October 12, 1958 - December 5, 2022
Watertown, WI - Randall "Randy" C. Mulvaney, 64, passed away December 5, 2022, after a tragic workplace accident.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at noon at Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Randall "Randy" Charles Mulvaney was born October 12, 1958, in Watertown, son of Duane Mulvaney and Betty Zillmer. He was raised by Betty and Jerome Keeser Sr. Randy graduated from Watertown High School in 1976. Randy then served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at C&L Contracting and Quality Sandblasting in Gillett, WI for 30 years as an industrial painter and foreman. Randy married the former Carri Lopez on March 11, 2005, in Las Vegas. Randy was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing the Rock River for walleye and his favorite place in the world was the Mississippi River, while fishing for panfish. Randy loved spending time with his family, especially trying out new food and restaurants with Carri and Connor. He was a friend to many.
Randy is survived by his wife, Carri Lopez-Mulvaney; son, Connor Mulvaney; siblings, Tammy (Rick) Duerr, Barbie Keeser, Jerry (Dawn) Keeser, Jr., Curt (Marisa) Keeser, and Jessica Keeser; siblings-in-law, Theresa (Paul Cuello) Lopez and Sherri Lopez; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Pat and Henry Lopez; nephews, Ben Keeser and Curtiss Keeser.
