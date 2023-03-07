Ralph M. Blankert

Ixonia, WI - Ralph M Bankert found eternal rest on March 4, 2023 at Lake Country Health Services in Oconomowoc at the age of 88.
Ralph was born on April 16, 1934. The seventh child of Ernest & Elda Bankert of Concord.
Ralph was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephens church in Concord.
Worked his childhood on the farm and retired from foundry work in Palmyra.
He valued hard work, family, faith, and never having to wear a tie after confirmation.
Loved his horses Jack & King, but trusted his tractor when he needed a drink in town.
Survived by two brothers, Ervin (Rosa) Bankert and Ernest Bankert Jr, brother-in-law to Morris Gennerman, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Proceeded in death by four brothers, Melvin, Myron (Lou), Harold (Delphine) and George, and seven sisters, Myrtle (Roy) Zickert, Mabel (Hugo) Guenterberg, Mildred (Frank) Thiemke, Augusta, Eldona Gennerman, Lucille (Eugene) Potenberg, Carol, and sister-in-law Karen Bankert.
Visitation will be held Friday March 10, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church W1204 Rockvale Rd. Ixonia from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm (noon). Internment Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery will follow. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc 262-567-4459
