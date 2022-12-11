Phyllis R. Bartz
February 3, 1932 - December 7, 2022

Watertown, WI - Phyllis Rose Bartz was born on February 3, 1932, the fourth of five children, to Edward and Lilly (Yankee) Appenfeldt. She attended schools in the Watertown area and received her GED from MATC.

