Phyllis R. Bartz

Watertown, WI - Phyllis Rose Bartz was born on February 3, 1932, the fourth of five children, to Edward and Lilly (Yankee) Appenfeldt. She attended schools in the Watertown area and received her GED from MATC.
On November 3, 1951, she married Clarence Edward Bartz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo and together they raised their and are survived by 5 children: Dawn Schwefel, Daniel (Vicki) Bartz, Donavon (Barbara) Bartz, De Anna Groh, and Drew Bartz. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Megan Schwefel, Mary (Schwefel) Klein, Joshua (Mindy) Bartz, Jon (Ashley) Bartz, Katrina (Bartz) Schwartz, Eric Bartz, Karrie (Bartz) Klotz, Michael Groh, Alex Groh, Casey Groh, Joseph Groh, Jennifer (Bartz) Lininger and Jake Bartz. Great-Grandchildren: Aaron Kline, Aubrey Kline, Tyler Bartz, Abigail Bartz, Andie Buedler, Ember Klotz, Asher Klotz, Skyla Schwartz, and Tinley Schwartz. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was a member of the Watertown Bowling Association and bowled in the Moon liters league and the Lutheran league in Watertown for many years. She belonged to Walkers and Rollers, was the bowling coordinator for Special Olympics for 5 years. Volunteering was also a passion for Phyllis volunteering at Marquardt Health Center and cooked many meals at the V. F. W. club for weddings and fish fries. She is a life-time member of V.F.W. Aux. 3709, in which she held various offices including President, and also belonged to Cootie Aux. Pup Tent #24 in Watertown.
Phyllis worked many places in her life including: she was one of the first nurses' aides at Marquardt Manor when it opened, but she was best known as a playground monitor at St. Bernard's playground and a lunch ticket lady and hall monitor at the old Watertown High School.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sisters: Marion Stuelke, and Beverly Appenfeldt, and brothers Clarence Appenfeldt, and Carl Appenfeldt. Also: brother-in-law, Arthur Stuelke, and sisters-in-law: Doris Appenfeldt and Bette Appenfeldt and, son in-law Samson Schwefel, and son in-law Michael Groh.
Phyllis was the last surviving member of her family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at noon at Marquardt Health Center Chapel with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the chapel from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, WI. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Commonheart Hospice in Watertown.
The family sends a special thank-you to Marquart Health Center for all the wonderful care that Mom got with a special thank-you to Rene and Mindy. Also a thank you to Commonheart Hospice for all your help and especially Lolly for making her world brighter.
