Phillip J. Lord

July 20, 1936 - May 8, 2023
Watertown, WI - Phillip John Lord, 86, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away at home, on May 8, 2023, while in the care of family and hospice.
July 20, 1936 - May 8, 2023
Watertown, WI - Phillip John Lord, 86, of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away at home, on May 8, 2023, while in the care of family and hospice.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church with Father Michael Wanta officiating. No visitation will be held. Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at 9:00 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Phillip's honor to the Moose Lodge of Watertown, Wisconsin. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Phillip was born on July 20, 1936, to his parents Edwin and Helen (nee Kaul) Lord. He married Jeanne Pharo, on May 10, 1958, at St. Patrick's Church in Madison. They were long-time residents of Nashotah, and most recently resided in Watertown.
Together they had four children: Joseph (Constance) Lord, Julie (Robert) Travis, Janet (Marty Gostisha) Reagles, and Jamie Lord. Their family was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Christin Lord, Kathleen (Mark) Flores, Austin Travis, Michael (Michelle) Reagles, and Megan (Braden) Grimord.
Phillip is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joanne Gaulke, Edwin Lord, James Lord, Robert Lord, Richard Lord, and Fredrick "Fritz" Lord.
In 1955, Phillip graduated from Lone Rock High School. He then served in the United States Navy, and later retired as a Naval Reservist after 22 years of service. Phillip's loyalty to service continued as he remained involved with the American Legion for 22 years. He was proud to be a firefighter for the Nashotah Fire Department, serving as their Assistant Fire Chief. Phillip worked as a boiler inspector for the State of Wisconsin, Madison Gas & Electric, and CNA Insurance. He volunteered at Marquardt and served as President of the Chamber of Commerce in Nashotah. He received the WTMJ Sailor of the Year award in 1976 and enjoyed his friends and those he spent time with as a member of the local Moose Club. He was a man with a big heart for others, with a wonderful sense of humor. Above all, Phillip will be remembered for being a devoted family man, good husband, and father who is now with his savior Jesus Christ in heaven.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.