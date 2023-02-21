Pearl N. (Wegner) Schuenke

Lake Mills, WI - Pearl Norine (Wegner) Schuenke was granted her final wish of celebrating eternal life with her God on February 19, 2023, after a long battle with the beast named Dementia.
Pearl was born May 12, 1930, the daughter of Fritz and Ella (Uttech) Wegner at their home in Lebanon, WI. She also shared her life with her brothers and sisters, their spouses and families which gave her great joy.
Those who touched her life were Eli Wegner, Marv and Delores Wegner, Evie and Lester Bocher, Lilas and Clarence Ohrmundt, Glorice and Paul Indra, Lester and LaVera Pusch, Ellen and Bob Woik, Wayne and Betty Wegner, Vern and Penny Wegner, Gig and Dave Van Dyke, Nellie and Judy Wegner and Jean and Dave Krueger. Others who touched her life were the Clara and Albert Schuenke family and their children and spouses as well as numerous nieces, nephews, good neighbors and friends and her very special friend Arlene "Arnie" Willkomm.
Pearl became the bride of Charles (Chuck) Schuenke November 26, 1949, after which they began their own family tree. Those who joined the family were Doug and Sally Schuenke, Tim and Peggy Schuenke, Dave Schuenke, Jeff and Patty Schuenke, Jeanean and Ray Hirsch, Brenda and Dave LeMaster, Glenn and Lisa Schuenke and Tina Schuenke. The next generations included 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Within the immediate family those who preceded Pearl to the heavenly gate were Chuck, her son David, her granddaughter Kylee LeMaster and her son in laws David LeMaster and Ray Hirsch.
Pearl found joy being with family and friends at any time and holiday celebrations especially Christmas with the bright lights and fanfare. Pearl always took time to listen and dance to polka and waltz music and the Pusch and Pull Polka Band was dear to her. She enjoyed baking and
being the family chef as her mantra was "no one should ever go hungry especially "children".
She would ask you with her heart to donate to your local food pantry.
Her favorite pastime during the summer was tending to her outdoor flowers and sitting in her rocking chair on the porch with company chatting and enjoying the day or playing cards.
Pearl was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. For many years Pearl volunteered with her friend Arnie and Mary Schwartz making dinners and banana bread to raise money for the Relay for Life. They enjoyed their time together while taking more than a few Vitamin B breaks (and as you might guess was beer) chatting and laughing.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 12 noon on Monday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
An unending thank you from Pearl to the staff at Lilac Springs and Rainbow Hospice for being her dear friends whom she respected and admired. Thank you too from her family for the personal care you provided to ensure mom was loved, happy and active, you will not be forgotten.
And now Pearl bids you a fond farewell to all in the words of her immortal favorite Lawrence Welk: "Now till we meet again, adios, au revoir, auf wiedersehen, good night......"