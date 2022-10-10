Pearl M. (Moungey) Schroeder

October 24, 1932 - October 6, 2022
Watertown, WI - Pearl M. Schroeder, 89, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Richwood with Rev. James Werner officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Richwood Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family or church. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Pearl Marie Moungey was born October 24, 1932, in Arlington, WI, daughter of John and Alma (nee Paske) Moungey. Pearl married Ronald Schroeder on January 28, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. She worked at Trek. Before retiring at age 80, Pearl worked at the Watertown Senior Center and Watertown Cares Clinic as a receptionist. She enjoyed many trips with the senior center with her friend Doris. Pearl liked hummingbirds and collecting angels. She was an avid NASCAR and Wisconsin sports fan. Most of all, Pearl loved spending time with her family.
Pearl is survived by her children, Sherry Schroeder of Watertown, Priscilla (Art) Schneider of Watertown, Ronald (Terri) Schroeder of Concord, LuAnn (Pat) Wuestenberg of Watertown; son-in-law, Steve Burbach of Fall River; grandchildren, Paula (Jerry) Kaulbach, Wendy (Phil) Winkelman, Michael (Mel) Sullivan, Amy (Karl) Winkelman, Chad (Amy) Burbach, Jodi (Lonnie) Fauser, Josh (Teri) Burbach, Tammy (George) Abdon, Becky (Mike) DeWitt, Jacob Schneider, Jessica (Frank) Borth, Jacob McDowell, Jonathon Schroeder, Nicholas (Val) Wuestenberg, and Samantha (Jake) Wuestenberg; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Moungey of Columbus; sister, Patricia (Larry) Zastrow of Helenville; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pearl is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Bonnie Burbach; great-granddaughters in infancy, Grace Marie and Lila Pearl; parents; four brothers and three sisters.
