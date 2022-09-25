April 6, 1946 - September 18, 2022

Campbellsport, WI - Pearl E. Dobbratz, 76, of rural Campbellsport went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in Hustiford , Wi on April 6, 1946, the daughter of Walter and Leona (Budwitz) Fredrick. Pearl was a hard worker all her life until she finally retired at 68. She enjoyed snowmobiling, watching crime shows, playing Sheepshead and word search. She loved the Packers and Brewers and spending time with her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Pearl Dobbratz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.