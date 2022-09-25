Campbellsport, WI - Pearl E. Dobbratz, 76, of rural Campbellsport went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in Hustiford , Wi on April 6, 1946, the daughter of Walter and Leona (Budwitz) Fredrick. Pearl was a hard worker all her life until she finally retired at 68. She enjoyed snowmobiling, watching crime shows, playing Sheepshead and word search. She loved the Packers and Brewers and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters Dawn (fiancé Mark Benzing) Wahl, Christine (Jon) Hagen and Valerie (Bob) Plate, grandchildren: Nikki (Don) Lewis, Shawn Stutzman, Michael (Liz) Stutzman, Erica (fiancé Matt Flom) Hagen, Timothy (Julia) Hagen, Mary Hagen, Eli Hagen, Cristalynn Paswaters, Mistie (Jason) Suhr, Noel Paswaters, Heather (Corey) Danker, Lynn Preo and Amanda (Kyle) Bocik, and 19 great grandchildren, siblings David Fredrick, Dennis (Karen) Fredrick, Joyce (Everett) Zwieg and Carol Johnson, other relatives and friends.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kimberly Paswaters, great grandchild Einar Hagen, siblings Arnold, Wally, Sharon, Lila and Harley and sister-in-law Ruth Fredrick.
The family extends a special thank you to her granddaughter Nikki and St. Agnes Hospital ICU nurses Mike and Matt for their above and beyond compassion and care!!
Visitation will be Saturday, October 1st from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00pm inurnment will follow in Auburn Cemetery, Campbellsport. Chaplain Jim Mallmann will officiate.