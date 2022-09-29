Watertown, WI - Pauline F. Kolander, 82 of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Pauline was born on September 22, 1940, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Harold and Pauline (Hozian) Tubbs. In her free time she enjoyed working on crafts, especially sewing. She was a wonderful cook, and was known as being a mother to everyone; she was always welcoming and had a kind heart. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Pauline is survived by her children: Stephanie Ziegler and Rhonda (Enrique Esquipula) Kolander, grandchildren: Steven (Hilary) Cira, Andrew Cira, Peter (Linh) Cira, Ryan Grant, and Jordan Grant, great-grandchildren: Autumn, Conner, Wyatt, Charlie, and Celine. Siblings: James (Janice) Tubbs, Richard (Liz) Tubbs, Martin (Paula) Tubbs, Joseph (Lynn) Tubbs, John Tubbs, and June Gulla. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Mary and Harold Jr.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
