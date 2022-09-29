Pauline F. Kolander
September 22, 1940 - September 28, 2022

Watertown, WI - Pauline F. Kolander, 82 of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.

