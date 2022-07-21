Watertown, WI - Paul D. Ebert, 75, of Watertown went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Riverview Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with military graveside rites, will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Paul David Ebert was born November 16, 1946, son of Theron E. Ebert Jr. and Florence C. (nee Yanke) Ebert. Paul graduated from Watertown High School in 1965. He then served his country in the United States Army. Paul married the former Anita Kusel on August 1, 1986. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2004. Paul was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed cooking, music, playing cards, watching movies, and visiting with family and friends.
Paul is survived by daughters, Tammy and Tonya; son, Paul Jr.; sisters, Ruth (Edwin) Wolff Jr., Rose (Dennis) Simonds, Lois (Paul E.) Riedl, Grace (Robert) Sabel, and Sarah (Steven) Nickels; special friend and companion, Sherry Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Paul is further preceded in death by his parents, and brother, James J. Ebert.
Paul's family would like to thank Christie Olson & family, Riverview Assisted Living, VA Hospital in Madison, Watertown Regional Medical Center, and Rainbow Hospice for the passionate care they provided Paul and the family.
In Paul's memory, be kind & pray harder! God bless.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Ebert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.