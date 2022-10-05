Watertown, WI - Patsy J. Tackes, 80 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown.
Patsy was born November 22, 1941, in Maryland, the daughter of Ralf and Viola (Stinnett) Catterton. She was a graduate of Annapolis High School. On August 31, 1961, she married Gordon Tackes and the couple shared almost 54 years of marriage until his death in 2015. Patsy enjoyed crafts, whether it was crocheting or painting. She was skilled at sewing, and made her husband's work clothes and her children's clothes when they were in school. Many of these skills were passed along to her own children who cherished the memories made. Patsy also had a vegetable garden and would can food when she was able. Above all else, Patsy's family meant the most to her and she took every opportunity to spend time with them. She will be dearly missed.
Patsy is survived by: her children Janice Neal of Watertown, James (Nancy) Tackes of Watertown, and Joanne Tackes of Bedford, NH; grandchildren Michelle, Jessica, Stephanie, Matthew, and Katie; great-grandchildren Aubrianna, Katrina, and Adaya. Patsy is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, a number of siblings, and other relatives.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Tackes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.