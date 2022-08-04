Patricia S. (Walker) Seljan

June 5, 1936 - July 26, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Patricia S. Seljan, 86, Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Lilac Springs.
She was born on June 5, 1936, in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of the late Edwin and Viola (Freitag) Walker.
She was a 1954 graduate of the Brillion High School.
Pat married Ken Seljan on September 15, 1954, in Flint, MI. He died on January 11, 1998.
She and her husband began Seljan Tool Company in 1967 where she had been a bookkeeper, driver and machine operator. She was later employed by Seward & Sander Insurance Agency, Ferry & Neupert Law Office, Lake Mills High School office secretary, Pat Kennedy's Superintendent office, Palmer Ford in Jefferson, and in 1980 she owned and operated Donna's Fashions in Lake Mills, Cambridge, Stoughton, Jefferson, and Whitewater until her retirement in 2001.
She enjoyed attending Women's Apparel Markets throughout those 20 years in Madison, Chicago, and New York.
Pat was a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church since 1962, had been the Junior Choir Director, Church organist and sang in the Senior Choir, and Volunteered for Meals on wheels. She was a Den Mother for the Lake Mills Cub Scouts. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce for 25 years and on the Board of Directors for 8 years.
Pat enjoyed traveling and was a lifelong sailor with Ken and the family. She was an animal lover who had adopted several dogs, cats, and parrots.
Survivors include her children, Scott (Vicki) of Jefferson, Jeff (Mary) of Lake Mills, Amy (Scott) Woerpel of Lake Mills; grandchildren, Sarah (Jason) Steinberg, Jessica (Jean) Smith, Tony Seljan, Jack Seljan, Ashly (Damien) Dixon, Andy Woerpel, Steve Woerpel; great grandchildren, Alexandria Smith, Evangeline Smith, Madeleine Smith, Denali Dixon, Anika Dixon, Vincent Dixon; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her mother Viola Walker in 2004, Ernestine (Aunt Babe) Freitag in 2003, her son, Gregg Seljan in 2018; her sister, Audrey Robertson in 2011; her brother, Paul Walker in 2006; and her loving companion, Robert Lewein in 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
Family would like to thank the staff at Lilac Springs, Rainbow Hospice Care, the Lake Mills Hometown Pharmacy, Rev. Seongmin Kim, the Lake Mills United Methodist Church, and the Claussen Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the United Methodist Church or the Jefferson County Humane Society.
