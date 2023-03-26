Patricia R. Frederick

Lebanon, WI - Patricia Rae Frederick (nee Dutcher) passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home on the family farm in Lebanon.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Slater officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Sugar Island. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
She was born on December 7, 1940 to the late Carl and Ruby Dutcher Sr. of West Bend. She was married to Virgil E. Frederick on June 18, 1960 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. They were married for 50 years.
Patricia lived the rest of her life on the farm in the Town of Lebanon.
She is survived by a son Tony E. Frederick of Lebanon and a son-in-law Steve Baumann of Lebanon; brothers: Don (Sheila) of Apple Valley, CA and a special friends, Betty Cudnohowski and Blair O'Brien.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Virgil in 2011; daughter Wanda Baumann on March 12, 2023; sister, Virginia and brother-in-law Floyd Snow; brother, Carl Dutcher Jr. and his wife Kathy; God-child, Dawn Draeger
