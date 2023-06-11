Cambridge, WI - Patricia Mae Fox, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Patricia was born on June 8, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Elmer and Dorothy (Hepp) Pershing. She attended Oconomowoc High School and graduated in 1959. After High School Patricia attended Madison Area Technical College in Watertown to obtain her Assistant Administrator License. On August 9, 1959 she married Donald Fox. During her life Patricia owned a Tavern "Fox's Den" for 5 years. Shortly after selling the Tavern she became an Administrative Assistant at Bethesda Lutheran Homes in Watertown. Patricia worked at Bethesda up until her retirement. Patricia loved Bowling, Darts, Dancing, Polka, Packers, and Elvis. One of Patricia's proudest moments was bringing the SSI Program to Jefferson County in 1976. Patricia is survived by her children Larry (Diana) Fox of Watertown, WI, and Laurie (Curt) Fox of Whitewater, WI; Grandchildren LeAnn (Joseph) Graham of Fort Atkinson, WI, Krista (Andy) Maxfield of Fort Atkinson, WI, Bradley Fox of Watertown, WI, Amy (Joshua) Lynd Jefferson, WI, and Tyler Phillips of Whitewater, WI; and her brother Edward (Josephine) Pershing of Watertown, WI. She is preceded in death by her Husband Don, Parents, Brothers Jim, and Jack. Funeral services are at 5pm on Tuesday June 13 Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. Visitation will take place at 3PM until the time of service. Burial will take place on Wednesday June 14 at Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, WI. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials can be made out to London Lodge in Cambridge, Commonwealth Hospice, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Watertown.