December 26, 1952 - March 31, 2023
Watertown, WI - Patricia L. Hinchcliffe of Watertown, WI, left us too soon on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Marquardt Park Terrace Memory Care at the age of 70.
December 26, 1952 - March 31, 2023
Watertown, WI - Patricia L. Hinchcliffe of Watertown, WI, left us too soon on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Marquardt Park Terrace Memory Care at the age of 70.
Pat was born in Kaukauna, WI, on December 26, 1952, to the late Marlyn (Mert) and Elaine Hungerford. Pat grew up with two sisters and two brothers. She went to Elementary School and High School in Kaukauna and Hair Stylist and Cosmetology School in Appleton.
Pat lived in the Kaukauna area and worked at the Headhunters Beauty Salon in Appleton. She was married to Dale Leitzke and had two children; Brian and Tricia.
Pat was proud of her Native American Heritage and was a member of The Oneida Nation. She enjoyed working on programs there.
In 1983 Pat relocated to the Town of Lisbon where she lived with the love of her life Harry Hinchcliffe for the past 40 years. Pat loved her family life with her husband and their blended family of four children. Over the years she spent many wonderful hours with her grandkids staying over and swimming and going places. Pat enjoyed playing tennis and golf and downhill skiing. She loved to travel and had a special place as a Snowbird in Destin, Florida, with her husband. Pat enjoyed supporting her husband working at Sussex Lions fundraising and especially at Sight related programs. Pat was a successful business person. Pat and her best friend Sandee Erdman owned and operated two Hair Salons (Riah Ltd. and Riah with Style) for 24 years. Pat loved the friendships she had with her clients over many years. Pat will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing and fun person.
Pat is survived by: her husband Harry Hinchcliffe; daughters Tricia (Brian) Kuhn, Amy Hinchcliffe Dillman; son Fred (Doll) Hinchcliffe; grandchildren Amber Leitzke, Sean Dillman, Zack Dillman, Jesse Hinchcliffe, Harry Dillman, Rylee Leitzke, Alaric Hinchcliffe, Andrew Davies, Samuel Davies and Brenna Kuhn; great-grandchildren Jenna, Emma, Cameron, Greyson, Andrew and Hazel; sisters Gail (Jack Vande Hey) Grissman, Kay (Clark) Vander Heiden; brothers Paul Hungerford and John (Toni) Hungerford; in-Laws: Joan (Phil) Stull Hinchcliffe, Toby Stull, and Robert (Judy) Hinchcliffe. Pat is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents and son Brian Leitzke.
A special thank you from the family to the wonderful caring Staff at Marquardt Park Terrace Memory Care and Commonheart Hospice for the loving care provided to Pat.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Marquardt Park Terrace Memory Care or the Alzheimer's Association.
Schmutzler - Vick Funeral Home in Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.