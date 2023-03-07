Patricia Dubbels
Buy Now

February 21, 2023

Fond du Lac, WI - Patricia May Dubbels of Fond du Lac, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 21, 2023, at Hospice Home of Hope. Patricia was born on March 14, 1943, in Chicago, IL to the late Charles F. Dubbels and late Elfrieda A. (Iwen) Murphy. She spent her youth surrounded by family in Watertown, WI.