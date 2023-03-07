Patricia Dubbels

Fond du Lac, WI - Patricia May Dubbels of Fond du Lac, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 21, 2023, at Hospice Home of Hope. Patricia was born on March 14, 1943, in Chicago, IL to the late Charles F. Dubbels and late Elfrieda A. (Iwen) Murphy. She spent her youth surrounded by family in Watertown, WI.
She is survived by her children: Scott (Chrystal) Heim of Fond du Lac, WI, Tara Heim of Middleboro, MA and Michelle Heim of Fond du Lac, WI; her grandchildren: Nicole (Matt) Saul, Tiffany Heim (Dustin Rosenbaum), Stephanie (David) Veillon, Sara Yonke (Matthew Olvera), Talia Padilla and Amber Yonke (Peyton Head) and her great-grandchildren: Ayden, Riley, Maira and Otto as well as many family and friends.
Patricia experienced many cultures across the US in her adult years and happily learned and adopted different styles of cooking—a love of cooking she passed on to her children. She greatly enjoyed keeping a meticulous home which was always warm and inviting. When you came into her life and home as a friend, you left as family—and always with a hug. Over the years she was a mom to many of her children's friends and people she met. She was the ultimate "MOM"!
She also enjoyed canning (it was our job as kids to squish the hot tomatoes for that tomato love from the garden) and keeping her flowerbeds lush and her lawn tidy by using her favorite outdoor toy—her riding lawnmower and even in her last year she used that rider to take out several garden lights and flowerpots, as well as the grass! She also enjoyed various crafts such as sewing clothes, crochet, painting works of art and beading. In her last job before retiring, she co-owned Beadalotta in Fond du Lac with her daughter, Michelle.
Patricia held various jobs over the years—factory work, retail and preschool teacher—but always said her greatest accomplishments in her life were her children and grandchildren and the successfulness of their lives.
Her laughter, silliness and warm heart will be missed by all who knew her.
A very special thanks to her doctors and nursing staff in Fond du Lac and at Froedtert Neurology for helping her with her many struggles with Parkinson's, as well as the staff at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for the care they provided in her last week of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsons.org. Select Donate and Tribute Gift.
A Celebration of Life for Patricia will be held on March 14 from 3pm to 7pm at 979 Eastman Ln., Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Please RSVP to 920-929-0373, via email at beadngirl2@yahoo.com or via text at 920-344-9775.