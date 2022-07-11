Patricia Ann Roeseler

November 20, 1933 - July 9, 2022
Watertown, WI - Patricia Ann (Korth) Roeseler, age 88, of Watertown passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home.
Patricia Ann was born November 20, 1933 in the township of Lake Mills, daughter of Earl L. and Ruth F. (Kersten) Korth. She was baptized and confirmed on April 14, 1946, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Lake Mills High school in 1951 at the age of 17 with high honors. She married Edward F. Roeseler Jr. at St. Paul's on June 28, 1952. He was drafted that December.
Patricia worked in the popcorn wagon summers in Lake Mills and then at the Gambles Store after school and weekends. After graduation, she worked in the Payroll Department in the Creamery Package in Lake Mills.
She was also Secretary to the Jefferson County Nurses until her first son was born. She welcomed another son and a daughter. Patricia enjoyed being a loving mother and homemaker for many years.
Her mother-in-law, Sylvia Roeseler passed away at age 51 on Christmas Eve in 1957. Her father-in-law, Edward Roeseler, Sr., moved in with his only son and family then. Her two boys had a sister in 1960.
Patricia was an assistant to Verna Theil, librarian, at the Hustisford Public Library. Patricia attended classes and obtained a license to be Director of the library for seven years, a part-time job. She also worked at Rein Leitzke, Inc. in the invoice department full-time for over a year.
Patricia moved to Watertown after a legal separation in 1984. She worked at Rock River Foods, Hartwig's Poultry and Innerpak. She had a curvature of the spine which was painful so she could only work part-time then.
She was Assistant Librarian at MATC and especially enjoyed working with an automated library system. She also worked at Watertown Park, Recreation & Forestry until her mother became ill.
Patricia enjoyed watching and cheering for the Green Bay Packers, reading the Watertown Daily Times from front to back, cooking along with feeding and watching the birds in her backyard.
Patricia was survived by her daughter, Renee (Charles) Peters of Sussex, her two sons Randal E. (Candice) Roeseler of Westfield and Robert E. (Debra) Roeseler of Hartford; three grandchildren: Robyn (Bob Schilter) Roeseler of Rubicon, Samuel Peters of Cudahy, and Lianne Peters of Menomonee Falls, two great-grandchildren Jocelyn and Jailyn Schilter of Rubicon; her only sister Katherine Bowen of Woodland, CA and nephews Richard (Joanna) Bowen and Kerry (Sheri) Bowen and their families in CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Ruth (Kersten) Korth, her former husband, Edward F. Roeseler, Jr., her grandparents: Ernest and Minnie (Kohn) Korth Morehouse and Gustave and Louise (Gilbert) Kersten; two uncles: Edward Korth and Gilbert Kersten; two aunts, Frieda Kersten and Arvilla Kersten and two cousins, Gilbert Kersten Jr. and Frances Kaus; only brother-in law, Ronald Bowen; nephew Kenneth Bowen, and her in-laws Edward F. Roeseler Sr. and Sylvia Roeseler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Pederson Nowatka Funeral Home, 213 S. Fifth Street, Watertown, with Pastor Nicholas Quinnett of St. John's Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at the Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.
Patricia was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Luther Church Building Fund would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marquardt Home Health and Hospice, Park Terrace Assisted Living, and especially friends and caregivers Shelby and Dan Fetter for helping Patricia in her times of need.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.