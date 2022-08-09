Patricia Ann (Ladenberger) Kutzke
Buy Now

November 11, 1924 - August 6, 2022

Verona, WI - VERONA - Pat Kutzke, 97, of Verona, passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on November 11, 1924, in Portage, the daughter of the late Justice of Peace Frank P. and Marie M. (Shannon) Ladenberger.